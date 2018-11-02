Area voters head to polls this week

Voters will be busy Tuesday across Southwest Oklahoma when school board seats are up for voting and several school districts, counties and municipalities present proposals to the public.

Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at regular polling places. School bond issues require 60 percent approval.

Voters in the City of Duncan will decide the fate of a proposed 1 cent sales tax increase, which would be used specifically for the city's police and fire departments. The tax would be permanent and would raise the total sales tax in Duncan to 9.7 percent. The revenue generated by the sales tax would help with the hiring, retention and payment of wages, salaries and benefits of police and fire department personnel; payment for the training and education of police and fire department personnel; construction or repair of buildings for police and fire; and equipment for police and fire.

Carnegie Public Schools

The largest bond issue on the ballot will be a $4.2 million proposal to Carnegie Public Schools voters to fund multiple projects around the district. The 10-year bond would fund the replacement of roofing on the middle school and high school structures and a new heating and air system for the high school. The heating and air system at the Memorial Building will also be replaced. A portion of the bond will be used to construct two storm shelters for the elementary and middle and high school students.

The remaining funds would be put toward extracurricular programs, including a new field house for the softball facility and to remodel the football stadium field house. The agriculture education department would purchase a new trailer.

If approved, property owners in the Carnegie Public Schools district would see an 8.19 percent increase in their ad valorem taxes, school officials said.

Sterling Public Schools

The Sterling board of education will ask voters to approve a pair of bonds totaling $385,000 to fund repairs around the district and the purchase of a new school bus to replace its aging vehicles. A $285,750 bond would be used to purchase new school books, which haven't been replaced in more than a decade. It would also be used to install a new intercom and communication system throughout each building. A portion would be used to promote school safety by installing a fence around the elementary school playground and to install a new security system.