Area towns may go to once-a-week trash collection

Duncan, Marlow and Comanche may go to one-day-a-week trash pickup.

The proposal will be the topic of a public forum planned for 3:30 p.m. July 6 at Duncan City Hall, and a vote may follow on that same day of representatives of the towns on the South Central Oklahoma Environmental Authority (SCOEA).

The proposal to transition from two-day-a-week trash pickup to one day was made earlier this year by Waste Connections. The company has held a contract for several years to pick up trash twice a week and recyclable waste discarded and rolled to curbs in separate carts once every two weeks.

A spokesman for Waste Connections said the company's contract with Duncan, Marlow and Comanche is the only one of more than 100 it holds in the region that currently calls for twice-a-week garbage collection. He said a sizable majority of people in the towns already are getting by with just rolling garbage to the curb once a week.

In Marlow, City Administrator Jason McPherson said he believes that to be true. On Mondays, he said, garbage trucks and crews typically are out most of the day, not finishing work until later in the afternoon. On the second day of the week for trash pickup, they might be finished by noon.

"Every family has different needs, but the feeling I get in Marlow is that most people don't need twice-a-week pickup," he said.

According to Waste Connections, if the proposal is adopted, curbside "bulk waste" pickup for residential customers would be extended to once a month. Customers would also stand to save some on bills, and rate hikes would be avoided for the next couple of years.

There are about 12,000 trash pickup locations in the three towns, the company spokesman said, about 75 percent of them in Duncan and about 15 percent in Marlow. If the change is adopted, some "rerouting" would be done, which could change scheduled pickup days or hours. New routines probably would be implemented in four to six months.

McPherson said some people he's spoken with have said they would like to have more frequent collection of recyclable waste, adding that some who have said they roll out garbage twice a week for pickup aren't among those recycling.