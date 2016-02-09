Area survey of homeless to continue

Jervis Jackson of Lawton Support Services, the lead agency for the Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care, on Thursday updated the Soldier-Family Council on the upcoming "I Count" campaign.

The point-in-time count will be conducted next Friday by a consortium of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), Continuum of Care, the military community, veterans' support agencies and community support agencies.

Jackson, who chairs the I Count campaign, said Continuum of Care is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to do a count of the homeless in January of each year. The second count came about in 2012 as a result of a partnership with the AUSA homeless veterans outreach committee. It looks at the entire homeless population across 16 counties in Southwest Oklahoma, but specifically homeless veterans.

Information obtained from the survey provides documentation that's useful in obtaining grants and other resources to help the homeless. When entered into the web-based homeless management information system, agencies can use information on the sheltered homeless for case management to show how needs are being met.

The U.S. Department of Commerce recently awarded a $250,000 grant so that the homeless management information system used here can be merged with every other county in the state of Oklahoma. Jackson said that by this time next year everywhere in Oklahoma that has a Continuum of Care will be connected through this system.

Also at the meeting, Jennifer Kirby, director of the Fort Sill USO Center and the Oklahoma City Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), said the grand opening of the Fort Sill USO Center will be the morning of Dec. 7, although she's tracking for a soft opening sometime in late October. The USO Center will be in what was formerly The Impact Zone, west of Sheridan Theater on Sheridan Road.