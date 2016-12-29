You are here

Home » News » Area » Area students make honor lists at Northern Oklahoma

Area students make honor lists at Northern Oklahoma

Thu, 12/29/2016 - 2:52am Staff

Seventeen local area students made Northern Oklahoma College's fall academic honor rolls.

Those earning recognition on the the president's honor roll  which lists students who maintained a perfect 4.0 grade-point average   include: Hannah Evans, Lawton; Veronique Wright, Cache; Mandy Brown, Chattanooga; Tawn Neidy, Chickasha; Chyan Houston, Duncan; and, Amberlea White, Walters.

Those earning recognition on the vice president's scholars roll  which lists students who maintained a 3.0 or higher grade-point average in a minimum of 12 core courses without any incomplete grades  includes: Savanah Mundell, Lawton; Kylie Freie and Jordan Taylor, Anadarko; Taylor Sylvester, Chickasha; Brooke Walters, Dill City; Kaylin Williams, Duncan; Reylee Chapman and Whitney Metker, Lindsey; Braden Block, Roosevelt; Rance Seibold, Sterling; and, Marco Languna, Temple.

Read on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620