Area students make honor lists at Northern Oklahoma

Seventeen local area students made Northern Oklahoma College's fall academic honor rolls.

Those earning recognition on the the president's honor roll which lists students who maintained a perfect 4.0 grade-point average include: Hannah Evans, Lawton; Veronique Wright, Cache; Mandy Brown, Chattanooga; Tawn Neidy, Chickasha; Chyan Houston, Duncan; and, Amberlea White, Walters.

Those earning recognition on the vice president's scholars roll which lists students who maintained a 3.0 or higher grade-point average in a minimum of 12 core courses without any incomplete grades includes: Savanah Mundell, Lawton; Kylie Freie and Jordan Taylor, Anadarko; Taylor Sylvester, Chickasha; Brooke Walters, Dill City; Kaylin Williams, Duncan; Reylee Chapman and Whitney Metker, Lindsey; Braden Block, Roosevelt; Rance Seibold, Sterling; and, Marco Languna, Temple.