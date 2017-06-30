Area police, firefighters, first responders, others honored as 'hometown heroes' at special dinner

DEVOL - Those who give so much for their Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas communities were recognized Thursday as the "hometown heroes" they truly are during a feast fit for Achilles from the Morning Star Steakhouse at the Kiowa Red River Casino.

$1,000 checks presented

The casino raised over $19,000 between March and June that has been earmarked for the "Hometown Heroes" program. Fifteen local agencies, ranging from law enforcement and fire departments to several nonprofit organizations, received checks of over $1,000. A percentage of gaming proceeds each Wednesday over these four months contributed to the fund.

Area recipient organizations

This year's recipients: Grandfield Fire Department, Randlett Fire Department, Burkburnett Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department, Hastings Fire Department, Burkburnett Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff's Department, Wichita Falls Police Department, American Red Cross, Wichita Falls Faith Mission, Wichita Falls Salvation Army, Burkburnett Grace Ministry, Wichita County Humane Society, Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association and Hands to Hands Community Fund.

This is the ninth year the casino has held the promotion and banquet. Derick Peters, director of casino hospitality services, said that in the near-decade, over $180,000 has been dispensed.

The evening's event was held inside the casino's heralded steakhouse and featured rib-eye steaks and the "colossal mile-high molten chocolate lava cake" to feed the host of heroes.

"This is a way that we and our patrons can say thanks to these local organizations," Peters said. "Our customers, our guests gratify us in making this possible."