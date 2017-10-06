Aquarium took long road to opening

MEDICINE PARK - A dream more than 15 years in the making will be fulfilled today with the grand opening of the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center at 10 a.m.

Before the cobblestone community was known for its music festivals and art scene, it was a town on the cusp of a renaissance in need of a hook to attract visitors on their way to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. In the early 2000s, that desire spurred a group to reach out to former Lawton high school graduate Doug Kemper, who at the time was completing work on the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks.

Idea floated

"They asked me if I had any ideas of what could be a good attraction for Medicine Park," Kemper recalled. "I said a native wildlife zoo, an aquarium and botanical gardens would be an interesting attraction. I was asked if I could draft up a master plan and some business plans to make a presentation to (the Medicine Park Development Authority) and the town board."

Kemper visited Medicine Park and made a couple of presentations. They were exciting and many were on board, but the town and its leaders lacked the funds and resources to pursue the project. Kemper returned to his work at the Oklahoma Aquarium and other projects, and a seed was planted. That seed would sprout before the end of the decade.

"In 2009, I was asked if I was still interested in helping out with such a project," Kemper said. "I said sure, I'd be happy to do it. I grew up in Lawton. If I could build institutions around the country, I could do something for the kids of Southwest Oklahoma."

Design fleshed out

The first fundraising meeting for what would initially be the Medicine Park Museum of Natural Science was in January 2010. Kemper and others fleshed out the design for what would be a sprawling museum that would combine facets of a zoological park, an aquarium and a botanical garden in the first phase, which would be completed within a year. A second phase would begin soon after and was planned to include expansion and construction of permanent exhibit displays and an amphitheater. Kemper still anticipated the possibilities of delays and was prepared to open later.

"It could take four or five years, and that's a pretty ambitious timeline," he remembered stating. "The approximately 6 years it's taken for this is not exorbitant."

Before he could even get started on construction, Kemper needed somewhere to build the sprawling project of his vision. He believed it would need at least 8 acres to accommodate future expansions. That's not easy to find in Medicine Park. Enter Candace McCoy and husband David, who were a major force in the town's revitalization and happened to have a parcel of land they were considering selling. After sitting through one of Kemper's projects, they were inspired to offer their assistance.

"We had a buyer for this big parcel of land, but we hadn't signed a contract yet," she said. "He started presenting and we looked at each other and we stood up and said we have the property and we'll donate it. Right there. Right then. There was no half-stepping. We wanted to move forward."

Groundbreaking held

On Sept. 17, 2011, Kemper and other dignitaries gathered along Oklahoma 49, at the base of what could be the aquarium's future location, and attempted to break ground. In what could be seen as symbolic of the future of the project, the groundbreaking stumbled.

"There were about a dozen people with red ribbon shovels lined up and we couldn't get them into the dirt because of the rocks," Kemper said. "We went through with it because we were going to have a groundbreaking, no matter what."

Kemper's ideas may have been too optimistic and his vision too grand for initial construction. A drop in oil prices sent the state's economy plunging into recession and the donations and grants the project relied on began to dry up. The McMahon Foundation, a major backer of the project, proposed restructuring and refocusing efforts onto a central attraction with plans to expand upon it later. The idea of the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center was born.

"In the beginning, we thought it would be a bargain to do it as a whole thing, rather than phasing it in," Kemper said. "We discovered that, as the economy sank, it was much tougher to raise that extra half-million to a million that we needed. It's always tough to raise money, but it's even harder in a bad economy."

Phase one of the new project would include the aquarium and botanical gardens. The remaining exhibits would be added later, after the aquarium was open and generating revenue.

Audit request held up project

A year removed from the groundbreaking, the project appeared to be moving smoothly. Fundraising continued to progress and crews worked to overcome the challenges of trying to build on a solid granite foundation. But in 2013, fundraising ground to a halt as a disgruntled former volunteer and concerned citizens circulated a petition to request an audit into the town of Medicine Park's dealings with the aquarium and its finances. Still, Kemper believed he could complete the project in time for a spring 2014 opening date. That didn't happen as additional backers were given pause due to the audit and the accusations of animal abuse at the aquarium. Kemper denied any incidents of abuse and the accusations were never substantiated. The audit, however, paused fundraising for more than a year.

"It was quite frustrating," Kemper said. "It's always frustrating when you're trying to do good things and different opinions want to oppose you. They come up with ideas or items that don't have much sense to them. But we understand how everyone has their own deal."

The audit was completed and its results released in the summer of 2014. It was highly critical, mostly of the town of Medicine Park. Kemper felt vindicated by its results and pushed forward with a fall 2014 opening. Again, that didn't happen as construction delays pushed back the opening until the spring or summer of 2015.