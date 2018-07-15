Appointees to oversee marijuana regulations

Leaders in the Oklahoma House and Senate said they will announce their appointments this week to a joint legislative committee that will review the state's new medical marijuana regulations.

State officials continue to draw fire after Gov. Mary Fallin signed a set of emergency regulations that the State Department of Health put into place last week to govern the use, growth, manufacture and sale of medical marijuana. By week's end, two groups had filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the emergency rules adopted by the board of health on July 10 and signed into law by Fallin on July 11.