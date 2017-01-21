Apache raises funds for new buffalo statue

APACHE The ongoing beautification of Apache will continue this year with the purchase of a buffalo statue to watch over the community.

The massive metal buffalo will be installed at the intersection at the center of town, just outside the Apache Town Hall, said Bud Jones, outgoing Apache Chamber of Commerce president. Jones started the fundraising process two months ago and has raised more than $1,100 of an estimated $3,000 needed to purchase the buffalo and install it in downtown. He said he conceived the idea of a buffalo statue after seeing similar ones in Anadarko while on business there last year.

"I saw Anadarko purchased several of these buffalo and they looked really nice and I thought they would go well here in Apache," he said. "They're made out of aluminum, but once they're finished, they look like they're made out of bronze or brass."

Apache has undergone a creative renaissance in recent years. Previous Chamber presidents have focused on cleaning up the Caddo County community and utilizing local artists for murals on the sides of many buildings. Each mural focuses on the American Southwest and American Indian heritage of Apache, so a buffalo statue made sense.

"It really calls back to that Southwest America feel that we have here in town," Jones said. "It's also a sacred symbol of Native American heritage something we're very proud of here."

Jones settled on a buffalo statue from Aluminum Critters, a company in Arizona that ships nationwide. The City of Oklahoma City had a small selection of buffalo statues that it was planning on destroying, so Jones inquired about acquiring one. But he said once he saw the quality, he decided to stick with his initial idea from Aluminum Critters and made a proposal to the chamber and town leaders.

"I went to the town about it and everyone seemed to be in agreement," Jones said. "We just needed to come up with the funding."

The Apache Chamber of Commerce put down a $500 deposit last year to secure a statue and now has to come up with the remaining funds. There's no timetable on when the statue must be paid for by, but Jones hopes to receive the $3,000 by spring. Many Apache citizens have already donated what they could. Jones planned to raise additional funds by selling belt buckles during the annual Apache Chamber of Commerce banquet. Some donations have come from out of town, including from as far away as the Elgin area. Most donations aren't much, but Jones said each one adds up.