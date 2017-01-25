Apache man dies in wreck

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate the northeastern Comanche County wreck that killed a 74-year old Apache man Tuesday afternoon.

Odell Shackelford Jr., 74, Apache, died from massive head and internal trunk injuries, according to the OHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on U.S. 62 near North Drive, 8 miles west of Fletcher. His body was transported to the state medical examiner's office for further investigation.

Shackelford was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche northbound on U.S. 62 shortly after 3 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and went off the roadway to the left, striking an embankment off the shoulder of the southbound lane, Trooper Drake Green reported. The Avalanche went airborne and rolled -time, landing on the passenger side. Shackelford, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pinned for around three hours before he was freed from the wreckage by Apache firefighters.