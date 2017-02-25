Animals find haven at Smiling Sky Farm

PARADISE VALLEY - There's a place in Southwest Oklahoma's backyard where exotic African tortoises roam the prairie alongside goats and sheep and full-grown chickens so small they can fit into the palm of your hand.

Smiling Sky Farm was founded in 2010 on a spread of land between Medicine Park and Elgin, along Meers-Porter Hill Road. Originally planned and conceived as a hobby farm for former biologist Lisa Roberts, it has expanded and grown in scope to become an animal sanctuary with more than 75 animals living in happiness with one another. There are even a couple cats and now kittens to ensure everyone stays safe.

"We found this kitten somehow inside the chicken coop, just sitting with them," Roberts said. "So we brought it in and adopted it. We were planning on taking it to the vet when it got to six months, but we weren't fast enough and now she has kittens."

The new kittens are just a few additional mouths to feed on the sprawling 28-acre property. Roberts and her husband Vic have spent the last six years continuing to expand the facilities to ensure everyone living at the sanctuary is as comfortable as possible. About 30 chickens and roosters of several different heritage breeds live alongside four guineas, three geese and six turkeys. Roberts describes the farm as "rooster rich." The turkeys tower over everyone and can throw their weight around if needed, which is good, because they have plenty of weight. But don't expect to find them on the dinner table this Thanksgiving.

"Everyone is pardoned here," Roberts said. "No one is to be eaten. If you've made it to Smiling Sky Farm, you're pardoned and you're safe."

Snoopy, a massive pig who's always willing to offer a gift of a rock from his water trough, presides over the pig area where three others also live. Don't let his tusks fool you; he's always willing to smile for the camera and visitors. Roberts said she's adopted several pigs from across the state especially from Oklahoma City, where they will be euthanized quickly if they're picked up by any animal welfare department.

"People like to get them when they're little pigs that you can hold in your arms," she said. "Then they get big and people abandon them or take them to the shelter. They don't have the resources to maintain them and there's not many places around that will take them, so they're usually put down fairly quickly. It's sad."

Loving and loveable donkeys roam the grounds. Roberts did have nine, but recently gave one away. They're complacent alongside the three pigmy goats and sheep that call Smiling Sky Farm home as well. Each breed is smaller than the average animal a conscious decision Roberts made when she was setting up her hobby farm.

"I wanted to have more miniature and heritage breeds," she said. "It's not that I'm scared of larger animals; I just think it's fun to have them and it's easier for me to work with them by myself. When I was planning this, the most important part of the farm was that I could handle all of the animals by myself. I also wanted to concentrate on those breeds because if someone doesn't, they're going to disappear."

While chickens, pigs and other barn animals even heritage breeds can be common across Southwest Oklahoma, the group of sulcata tortoises is definitely not common. Mac, Truman, Rose, Pebbles, Tonka and Tut belong to a species that originated in Africa. While they're not teenage mutants or ninjas each tortoise is extremely special and has a unique story behind its arrival in iComanche County. Roberts said it all began when she was working at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

"The whole time I was working there, I really wanted one of their sulcata turtles for my area, but they kept telling me no no matter how many times I asked," Roberts said. "When I got married, they gave me one as a wedding present."

Despite originating from Africa, the sulcata have thrived in Southwest Oklahoma. Roberts said they love the natural mixed-grass prairie that grows on the farm. It has the right balance of nutrients that they need to grow and develop properly. Several of her tortoises, including Mac and Tut, have deformed shells with pyramid humps on top. Those are from poor diets with too much protein and are symptoms of much larger issues.

"As you can see, their mouths don't develop properly and it makes it harder for them to eat normally," Roberts said. "When they have that bad growth, when they get older we take like an emery board and help file it down so it can grow back in naturally."