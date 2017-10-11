Anger, animosity apparent in deeply divided state Legislature

In the end, the backing of more than 45 health-care, education and public-policy advocacy groups ñ along with the support of a bipartisan group of current and former state leaders - wasn't enough Wednesday.

After four hours of debate and vote wrangling, the Oklahoma House came up five votes shy of passing a tax package expected to yield hundreds of millions of dollars ñ a bill that could have closed the curtains on a roiling special session without the need for painful budget cuts.

The proposal to increase taxes on motor fuel, tobacco products, low-point beer and oil and gas production was one of Oklahoma's most consequential and closely watched votes in years.

Its passage would have put a major dent in the state's budget problems by generating more than $130 million for the fiscal year that ends June 30 and $441 million next year. It also would have led to the likely passage of bills giving teachers and state employees a raise and restored a cut to the earned income-tax credit.

But its failure means the special session, which now is in its seventh week, will continue without a clear end. GOP leaders say they will now shift to a Plan B scenario that calls for tens of millions in budget cuts and the use of one-time revenues. But it's uncertain how that will shake out.

The defeat of the tax package also means several groups stand to win or lose as a result of the Legislature's action.

LOSERS

Education Community

Next year, Oklahoma teachers could have reason to commemorate an anniversary: It will have been 10 years since they received an across-the-board pay raise.

During the past two legislative sessions, state leaders assured educators that a salary hike was almost a cinch. But on Wednesday, teachers' hopes were dashed again, leaving many angry, even bitter, if social media is an indicator. Exactly a year ago, voters rejected a state question that would have imposed a penny-on-the-dollar sales tax to fund a teacher pay increase.

"Today's defeat of HB 1054x is a huge blow for Oklahoma's dedicated teachers, public servants and the citizens of our state. It is an understatement to say we are disappointed," said Pam Deering, executive director of the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration.

The revenue package included a $3,000 salary increase and was endorsed by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, superintendents of the two largest school districts, and many education advocacy groups. Education advocates now wonder if the failure will drive more teachers out of state or the profession.

""The longer the teacher shortage crisis goes unanswered, the more devastating its effects will be. Our kids continue to pay the price," Hofmeister said in a written statement.

"Once again, political gamesmanship and partisan politics have won the day at the expense of Oklahoma children and families," said Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.

Health-Care Community

Health-care providers and patients across the state face the effects of an unknown amount of budget cuts.

Unless the Legislature acts, the entire $215 million that was lost when the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a cigarette fee passed earlier this year would fall on the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Department of Human Services.

Health officials and advocates say the loss of funding for these services would be catastrophic for thousands who rely on state-funded services.

GOP leaders have already moved to secure $23 million in rainy day funds for mental health, and lawmakers have vowed to find more money and spread out cuts among other agencies to minimize the harm these three agencies will see.