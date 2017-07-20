Anadarko summer fest to feature fine wines

ANADARKO - Entwined Vines Winery invites area residents to beat the heat and enjoy a nice glass of wine at its annual Summer Festival Saturday.

"This is the second year I've done this," said owner John Foster. "I did it last year in August and had a good turnout, even though it was a little hot. July isn't necessarily any better, but we've got a new 10x20 deck with some shade and an outdoor misting system that will help people stay cool."

The festival will run from 1-6 p.m. at the winery, located 4 miles west of Anadarko on County Road 1340. Foster promises live music, award-winning barbecue from Big Country Barbecue, homemade ice cream and plenty of wine and other Entwined Vines products to try. He said he's developed such a following at the Lawton Farmers Market that he wanted to give people a chance to come get a glimpse of where the wines, jellies, jams and salsas were made.

"If they want to see where it's made, or have that experience, I think that's a very good thing," Foster said. "People are welcome to come out and look at the vineyards. We've planted some blackberries this year. They can look and see where it's made and how it's made and I'll be glad to explain that process to them."

The festival will feature additional vendors, including a presence from Lavender Valley Acres, which has been closed for much of the summer. Visitors can attend for free and look around the grounds. Foster will have many of his products for sale and visitors can partake in some of his own homemade ice cream to help stay cool. The festival is still small, but he's already learned many things from the inaugural gathering last year that he's used to help make his second outing even better. Foster hopes to see the Summer Festival grow in the future and to become a staple of Southwest Oklahoma summers.