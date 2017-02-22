Anadarko store slaying trial delayed

A trial scheduled to begin Tuesday was moved to the May docket for two teens charged with the shooting death of an Anadarko convenience store owner.

Marcus Jorge Escobar, 18, will begin trial in Caddo County District Court on a charge of first-degree murder with deliberate intent on May 1, records indicate. He will be joined by Joshua T. Lonewolf, who is also charged with the January 2016 killing of Son Tan Duong, 52.

Lonewolf, who authorities say fired the fatal shots, is facing a possible death sentence if convicted.

Due to his youth, Escobar would be eligible for a life sentence or life without parole.

Police say a surveillance video captured Lonewolf walking past Kim's Country Mart, 819 S. Mission Blvd., then minutes later wearing a Dallas Cowboys coat over the top of a hoodie, as well as a black mask and hat and carrying a rifle into the store. District Attorney Jason Hicks has said that within three seconds inside, then 18-year-old Lonewolf, shot Duong in the neck, chest and side, killing him instantly.

The store surveillance camera showed the suspect go to the cash register area but was unable to open it and "was observed frantically pressing keys ..." according to court documents. He then went into the storage area and reappeared while talking on the phone.

Escobar is accused of serving as his lookout across the street and communicating with him during the robbery. A neighboring business' security video captured a clear picture of events for investigators, according to the affidavit.