Anadarko man:'When called, we had a job to do'

The stage upon which the young men and women of Southwest Oklahoma played out their roles during World War II was truly global. The fact that young people, raised mostly in rural environments, could move back and forth across this country and to virtually every corner of the world speaks volumes for their adaptability and faith they had in their government and the cause to which they were called.

The story of 93 year-old Joe Guerrero, who served as a communications specialist in the European Theater, is yet another amazing story from "America's Greatest Generation."

Guerrero grew up around Verden and Anadarko during the dark days of the Depression. His father was a railroad employee and the family moved often; as a result Guerrero only went through the sixth grade and then began working on area farms in 1935.

In response to a military appeal, and because he needed to have a more stable income than intermittent employment on farms, he enlisted in the Army in 1940 and was assigned to an artillery unit at Anadarko. His term of enlistment was for one year and the training was minimal. Almost immediately after his enlistment, his unit Battery B, 45th Infantry Division was alerted and moved to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, for basic training. It then moved to White Sands, N.M., to conduct maneuvers. Next, it was transferred to Camp Haan near Riverside, Calif., and trained on 90mm and 140mm anti-aircraft artillery.