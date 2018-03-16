Anadarko man arrested in connection with box cutter assault

A 27-year-old Anadarko man is out of jail on $15,000 bond after he was charged with a March 9 stabbing.

Travis Dewayne Kaulaity is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon after former conviction of a felony, court records indicate. He has a prior Caddo County conviction for actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence.

Anadarko police began looking for Kaulaity after an injured man approached an officer washing his patrol vehicle at around midnight. According to the affidavit, the man was covered in blood and had wounds to his hands that Officer James Howard considered defensive in nature. When the man's shirt was removed, the officer noticed wounds to his torso. In all, he had suffered 14 wounds.

The man told police where the assault happened, and Howard reported following a trail of blood to a home where a disassembled box cutter was found. According to the affidavit, the handle portion was in the dishwasher and the used blade was recovered in the toilet.