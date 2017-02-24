Anadarko man accused of taking pickup at gunpoint

A 27-year-old Anadarko man is in jail in lieu of $25,000 bond after he was charged with robbing a man of his pickup at gunpoint.

Marquis L. Ellis made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of robbery with a weapon and feloniously pointing a firearm, court records indicate. He faces no less than 5 years in prison if convicted of the robbery and up to 10 years for the firearm count, if convicted.

Ellis is accused of robbing a man of his 2004 Ford F-150 pickup by threatening him with a firearm, according to the charges.