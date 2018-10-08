Anadarko man accused of shooting with intent to kill held on bond

ANADARKO - A 26-year-old man who told police that, although he has gang affiliations, "he was his own man," is held on $500,000 bond after being charged with shooting with intent to kill.

Kevin Raymond Clayton, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, court records indicate. The shooting charge is punishable by up to life in prison.