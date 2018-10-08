You are here

Home » News » Area » Anadarko man accused of shooting with intent to kill held on bond

Anadarko man accused of shooting with intent to kill held on bond

Fri, 08/10/2018 - 3:28am Scott Rains

ANADARKO - A 26-year-old man who told police that, although he has gang affiliations, "he was his own man," is held on $500,000 bond after being charged with shooting with intent to kill.

Kevin Raymond Clayton, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, court records indicate. The shooting charge is punishable by up to life in prison. 

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620