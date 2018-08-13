American Indian Expo returns

ANADARKO The culture and history of 10 American Indian cultures will be on full display this week at the 83rd American Indian Exposition.

The traditional gathering of area tribes is the longest running of its kind in the country and continues to thrive in the modern era. Kicking off with a parade through downtown Anadarko Wednesday morning and continuing through the remainder of the week at the Caddo County Fairgrounds, there will be numerous activities and festivities for the entire family.