American history celebrated as Expo begins its 4-day run

ANADARKO Centuries of American Indian history was celebrated Wednesday with the kickoff to the annual American Indian Exposition.

Hundreds lined the streets of downtown Anadarko Wednesday morning in anticipation of the first of two parades to celebrate the festival. With the theme of, "Strengthening Our Native Ways Through Tradition and Culture," the 80-minute parade commenced shortly after 10 a.m. with the familiar sirens of emergency vehicles riling up children eager for bagfulls of candy.