Altus superintendent to retire in 2018

ALTUS - During a meeting with Altus Public Schools administrators and central office staff last week, Superintendent Roger Hill announced that he would retire from his post following the conclusion of the 2017-2018 school year.

Hill said his retirement would be effective June 30, 2018.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to serve as superintendent of Altus Public Schools," he said. "I'm extremely proud of our accomplishments as a 'team' during my tenure as superintendent."

Hill joined Altus Public Schools as the superintendent-designee in January of 2013 and officially took office that July, following the retirement of former superintendent Bob Drury. At the conclusion of the 2017-2018 school year, Hill will have spent five years as superintendent at Altus and a total of 37 years in public education, including 15 years as superintendent of Hobart Public Schools.

During his years at Hobart, Hill oversaw a number of successes for the district, including voter approval of a bond issue to build a new middle school, construction of a new running track from community partnerships, and raising the level of expectations on focus of the district's curriculum and instruction, along with a site grade of "B" for Hobart's pre-school program.