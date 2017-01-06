Altus police investigate shooting

ALTUS - Two people were injured in an altercation at an apartment complex on the southwest side of Altus Tuesday night that also included a shooting.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said that officers responded to the Ridgecrest Apartments, 1205 Springfield Drive, around 9 p.m. on a report that a man had been shot. That victim along with a male juvenile who suffered minor injuries to his hands in a related altercation were both transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

Murphy said that police investigators were provided few details into the shooting but discovered that some type of physical altercation took place between the victims and the shooting suspect, in the breezeway of the he 1201 Union Circle Apartments portion of the complex. The case was still under investigation Wednesday.