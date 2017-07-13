Altus planning for back-to-school bash

ALTUS A Back to School Bash will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 at the Altus Community Center on Falcon Road near the Altus City Reservoir.

The event is sponsored by Operation C.A.R.E. Ministries, Inc., First United Methodist Church, Jackson County Health Department, Christian Motorcycle Association and other local churches and businesses.

Items to be offered free will include school supplies, food, haircuts and health screenings (for which current shot records are required). There also will be giveaway items while supplies last.

Parents or guardians must accompany children who attend. "This is the second year we're doing this," said Miguel Lopez of Operation C.A.R.E. "We want to help members of the community with school supply needs."

Call 580-318-2490.