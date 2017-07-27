Altus pair face drug, child neglect accusations

ALTUS An Altus couple was arrested on charges of child neglect after an investigation by police of alleged drug use in the presence of their 2-year-old child.

A 26-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were arrested at a home in the 1300 block of North Crain Street on July 21. Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers discovered what was believed to be marijuana along with paraphernalia used to smoke marijuana. Investigators believed the child was present while drug use was taking place.

The man was arrested on complaints of child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a Department of Human Services-licensed child care facility.