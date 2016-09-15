Altus murder suspect arrested

ALTUS A suspect wanted in connection with a Sept. 1 killing apprehended in Arizona.

Police Chief Tim Murphy confirmed Wednesday that Altus police were notified Tuesday that Kevin James Nall Jr., 19, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Holbrook, Ariz. He said details of the arrest have not been made available.

Nall will face an extradition hearing in Navajo County before he is returned to Jackson County to face charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Freddie Lopez, 32. Lopez's body was discovered around 12:30 a.m. by police officers when they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of North Hudson. Lopez was shot multiple times.

Investigators believe Nall originally fled to the Oklahoma City area after the shooting. The case was presented to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office and an arrest warrant was issued in district court for Nall on the complaint.