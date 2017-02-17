Altus man dies in accident on US 62

A 45-year-old Altus man died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Thursday morning near Indiahoma in Comanche County.

The accident occurred at 12:32 a.m. on U.S. 62 about one mile west of Post Oak Road east of Indiahoma.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Smith, a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Anthonio V. Maldonado Jr. was improperly parked in the outside eastbound lane when it was struck by a 2016 Toyota Prius driven by Terry Joe Boren, 41, of Lawton. Maldonado was pronounced dead at the scene with trunk internal injuries by medical Investigator Emma Prophet. A passenger in Maldonado's vehicle, Patricia Manche, 48, of Altus, was airlifted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where she was admitted in fair condition with trunk internal injuries. Boren was not injured but a passenger in his vehicle, Edward Lee Moss, 59, of Lawton, was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for trunk internal injuries, and released.