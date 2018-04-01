Altus a healthy place to live, work, learn, play

ALTUS The City of Altus has earned the Merit level of Oklahoma Certified Healthy Community and Business certification honors.

Certified Healthy Oklahoma is a free statewide certification that recognized entities going above and beyond to make health and wellness a priority for all.

Campuses, congregations contribute to good health

The program is open to businesses, campuses, communities, congregations, early childhood programs, restaurants, and schools. Both programs are administered by the Oklahoma Turning Point Council and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Center for the Advancement of Wellness. The Healthy Community Program is an annual certification process recognizing Oklahoma communities for their outstanding efforts and achievements in actively creating communities that are a healthy place to live, work, learn, and play. Certified Healthy Business recognizes Oklahoma businesses that promote health and wellness for their employees.

Promotion of health and wellness can be done in a variety of ways including passing policies that encourage healthy lifestyles and making facilities available for physical activities.