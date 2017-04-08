Altus girl, 15, reports sex assault

ALTUS A 19-year-old Altus man was arrested at a local hospital Wednesday morning in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers responded to Jackson County Memorial Hospital at around 9:30 a.m. on a report from the victim. She told police that she and the suspect knew each other and that the two walked from her home to his home at 615 E. Cypress during the early morning hours Wednesday. She said she accompanied the suspect into the home and the two went into his bedroom, where he forced himself on her. The suspect was interviewed by police late Wednesday afternoon and later was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he was booked on a complaint of second-degree rape and three counts of forcible sodomy.