Altus fire chief takes leadership training
Wed, 11/29/2017 - 2:50am Staff
ALTUS - Altus Fire Chief Kyle Davis recently graduated from the Oklahoma Executive Fire Officer Leadership Program.
The 160-hour program utilizes curriculum from the International Public Safety Leadership and Ethics Institute and was developed to bring concepts of leadership and ethics to the forefront of an individual's career.
"I want to thank the citizens of Altus, City Council and the city staff for allowing me the time to attend this unique course in leadership," Davis said.