Altus earns storm ready designation

ALTUS The City of Altus was recently recognized as a StormReady Community by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Lloyd Colston, City of Altus emergency management director, said it takes a whole community to face any disaster and that the StormReady designation shows the city as a whole is engaged.

"The average citizen is engaged in the enterprise of keeping informed to receive his or her warnings," Colston said. "We have demonstrated to the National Weather Service that we communicate with them and they communicate with us. And we have Alert Altus, NOAA weather radio and various radio partners including newspapers, radio and TV stations, social media and other sources to broadcast the warnings."

Altus Alert is a local program on the city's website, www.altusok.gov/alertaltus. Residents can sign up for weather warnings and other information transmitted via email and cellphone texts by going to that website.