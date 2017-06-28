Altus chief warns against fireworks

ALTUS - With the July 4 holiday approaching, Police Chief Tim Murphy reminds residents that discharge or sale of fireworks within the city limits is illegal.

Murphy said anyone caught discharging fireworks could be subject to a fine of $149.

Those who want to view a fireworks show can attend the American Spirit Festival scheduled to begin at noon Sunday at Hoyt Shadid Park, adjacent to the Altus City Reservoir just off Falcon Road. There will be food trucks and activities throughout the day, along with live music beginning at 7 p.m. A fireworks display set to music will start at 9:30 p.m.