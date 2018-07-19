AG: Board of Health exceeded authority

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter wants to send the State Board of Health back to the drawing board, saying members exceeded their authority when crafting some rules to govern medical marijuana in Oklahoma.

The opinion came one week after Gov. Mary Fallin signed those emergency rules into law after they were passed by the board of health July 10. Criticism of those regulations particularly a ban on marijuana in smokable form and requiring licensed pharmacists to manage marijuana dispensaries was immediate and loud, with charges that board members and Fallin were overruling the desires of voters who legalized the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes by approving State Question 788 on June 26.