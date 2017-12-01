After line breaks, Walters residents cautioned to boil all water before use

WALTERS - The City of Walters is urging citizens to boil their water until further notice due to a water main that broke and resulted in another water line break, according to Joey Spence, city water department employee.

Spence said the water main broke at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. While crews worked to repair it, another water line broke, so water to most residents' homes was shut off for a period of time while repairs were being done.

Spence said water was restored, although some residents may have been experiencing low water pressure at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Spence said anytime water is shut off, the town is required to take samples to ensure the safety of drinking water.

Citizens should bring the water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, consumption, food preparation, baby formula preparation, dishwashing, tooth brushing, ice making, wound care and bathing infants who could swallow bath water. If residents experience discoloration in the water, they should let the lines run to flush them out.