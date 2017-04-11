Advocates for children frustrated

There's a rising sense of frustration among advocates for children in Oklahoma that the state seems almost irreversibly stuck closer to the bottom than the top in national rankings of how states care for kids.

"The frustration is at a pretty high point," said Joe Dorman, chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA), which held an annual forum Thursday at the Oklahoma Capitol likely to influence the welfare of tens of thousands of Oklahoma's children.

Dorman said the state's well-documented budget problems have stoked frustrations that lawmakers who were meeting in special session even as the annual Kid's Count Fall Forum was being held will continue to struggle to find funding for things like initiatives that could improve the lives of foster children or the long-term health of kids raised in homes where they might not get enough to eat.

The OICA contributes annually to a Kid's Count Survey that concludes with a national report on how states rank in terms of the economic wellbeing of children, their health, education and on the overall strength of their communities. In 2016, Oklahoma came out with a rank of 39th among the 50 states in terms of education and strength of family/community. It came out better 28th in terms of economic wellbeing and 29th in terms of children's health. However, Dorman said some progress seemingly made in recent years might be attributed more to other states losing ground than to Oklahoma doing much better.

"We're seeing cuts in preventive measures throughout the U.S.," he said.

In many areas, Oklahoma has ranked poorly in the past and seems to be holding its own at best.

"Things are improving, but it's not a significant improvement. There is a sense of frustration among advocates and myself that we're not seeing what's needed to improve the lives of these kids, especially kids in the foster care system and those involved with the Office of Juvenile Affairs," Dorman said.

He said it was frustrating, too, that attendance at this year's forum was down by as many as 100 people. That's because state agencies that might have had money in the past to send representatives didn't have it this year. As it turned out, there were about 150 people at the forum, most representing volunteer or non-profit organizations.

Despite frustrations, attendees, who adopted "The Year of the Child" as a theme for the forum, determined that they might still make a positive difference by being consistent and most of all persistent in their messaging to the Legislature.

"We develop our legislative voice based on this forum," Dorman said. "We want to make sure (advocates') voices are heard, and to make sure kids have a voice at the Legislature."

He said the OICA plans a sort of "broken record" approach, asking lawmakers over and again, "What are you going to do for kids?" and to be consistent and persistent, repeatedly talking about things like education and child wellbeing, with a goal to reduce adverse childhood experiences and to get everyone working toward that goal.

Dorman allowed that advocates have sometimes in the past gotten very positive responses from lawmakers while standing in their offices only to be disappointed later when those same lawmakers cast votes not supportive of funding for initiatives that would benefit children.