Activists focus on MLK who rallied against inequality, war

PHILADELPHIA (AP) For Abdul Aliy-Muhammad, the Martin Luther King Jr. he learned about as a child was a man of love, peace and racial harmony, a gifted orator.

It wasn't until Aliy-Muhammad became an activist that he came to know, and appreciate, the King who decried the Vietnam War as "unjust" and made a firm, insistent case for economic justice for black Americans.

"There is a Martin Luther King that is important to the resistance movement that we don't hear about," said the 33-year-old co-founder of the Black and Brown Workers Collective in Philadelphia. "We always hear about love and forgiveness. ... There was also a King who was radical."

Younger black activists say they prefer the pointed, more forceful King to the Nobel Prize-winning pacifist who preached love over hate as he led nonviolent marches across the segregated South. They like the fact that the urgency in King's demand for equality in the years just before his assassination in 1968 is in keeping with the tenacious nature of today's Black Lives Matter rallying cry.

"Then as now, it was about promises not translating into substantive transformation," said Princeton University professor Imani Perry. "The questions young people are asking and the way they're challenging the status quo are important. If we don't have that kind of vision, we end the possibility for change before we even have the conversation. In that sense, they really are carrying the torch."