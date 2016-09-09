ACLU requests hearing over plates

OKLAHOMA CITY - The state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a request for a hearing to contest the Oklahoma Tax Commission's denial of a personalized license plate with a reference to being a communist.

The Motor Vehicle Division of the commission denied ACLU of Oklahoma client Zakk Luttrell's request for the plate reading "COMMIE," claiming that it violated the non-offensive content policy.

The policy requires a vanity plate not include "contempt, ridicule, or superiority based on race, gender, politics, ethnic heritage or religion."

The ACLU claims that while Luttrell's request for the plate was denied, the Motor Vehicle Division has approved other plates with "political messages, gender, ethnic and religious statements."

A tax commission spokeswoman says the ACLU will have the chance to present its case at the hearing.