Accident leaves man hospitalized

A driver was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck near Lake Ellsworth Tuesday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a driver was hospitalized but that little information was available at 10 p.m. Tuesday. First responders were called around 6:15 p.m. to the intersection of Northeast Happy Hollow Road and King Road on the report of a driver overturning the vehicle. Early reports were that the driver wasn't responsive. Nearby Porter Hill and Elgin first responders were first to arrive and the Comanche County Sheriff's Department assisted.