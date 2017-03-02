Absentee ballot application deadline Feb. 8

Less than a week remains for registered voters to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for the Feb. 14 annual school elections. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the election board no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 8 to be processed in time for the election.

Absentee voters may apply in person at their local election board office no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 8 to be processed in time for the election.

Voters may also send in their absentee voting applications by mail, fax or e-mail. An online version of the form may be filled out and submitted electronically at elections.ok.gov. Any registered voter eligible to vote in the election may vote by absentee ballot without stating a reason. However, absentee voters can activate certain special conditions in the following circumstances:

• Registered voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may apply for absentee ballots only by mail, fax, e-mail, online, or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

• Registered voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may apply by mail, by fax, by e-mail, online or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.