AA workers create waystation for monarch butterflies in state

TULSA Who knew a work center for heavy maintenance on aircraft could go gaga for a flower garden highlighted by a lot of weeds.

Just call it an industrial butterfly flower garden.

The Tulsa World reports that American Airlines has joined several local business, clubs and other organizations that have created these kinds of gardens.

The maintenance facility garden is a little more than 20 feet wide and over 80 feet long, turning 2,000 square feet of previously brush-hogged grassy area into a MonarchWatch-certified Monarch Waystation.

It's destined to be a bright spot on the 3.3 million-square-foot facility that is home to 22 buildings dedicated to all things involving large aircraft parts and maintenance.

Employees of the Fort Worth, Texas,-based airline were invited to the site to get their hands a little dirty with the final plantings.

"I expect a lot of our employees are going to really enjoy the garden," said American Airlines spokeswoman Linda Brock. "It has paver stones in the middle so people can walk through and look at it."

The environmental engineering team at American worked with Sustainable Tulsa and Grogg's Green Barn to complete the project, she said.

"It really makes sense for that area, and it's a perfect location with the path the monarchs take on their annual migration," Brock said.