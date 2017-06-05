7-year-old makes name for himself on motocross circuit

APACHE - One of the fastest individuals in Southwest Oklahoma isn't even out of elementary school.

Meet Gannon Gates a 7-year-old boy attending Apache Elementary School. By day, he's a smart student, acing tests, mastering homework and overcoming the rigors of first grade. He's popular, has fun with other students and is well-respected by his teachers and classmates.

On the weekends, that innocent kindness and unassuming smile disappear beneath a red and white helmet and matching racing gear. He mounts his King Cobra 7 MX motorcycle and hits the dirt tracks leaving everyone else in his dust.

After just one year on the dirt track, Gannon has already become an accomplished racer, and he has his father to thank.

"My dad got me into it originally," he said. "It's fun, so I keep doing it."

His dad, Tim Stewart, has always been a fan of motocross racing. He owned his own dirt bike in his younger days and loved to ride and dabbled in some racing. He enjoyed watching racing on television from time to time and his son just sort of picked up on it and nurtured that desire to race.

"He came up to me one time and told me he wanted to race dirt bikes," Tim Stewart said. "I told him we weren't going to do anything until he took the training wheels off his bicycle. So he told me there, take them off."

The father obliged and watched as his son pushed his bicycle to its limits without the assistance of the training wheels. Unsure whether Gannon's newfound affinity for dirt bike racing would be a new passion, or merely a child's passing infatuation, the family waited on taking the financial dive into the potential money pit that can be youth motocross racing.

"We first got him a little electrical-powered bike," Tim Stewart said. "He then wanted the real thing. We knew this was something he was going to be into."

The family purchased Gannon his new motorcycle and set about entering him in regional circuits. In one short year, he has already made a name for himself on the Oklahoma State Championship Series of Motocross and the Amateur National Motocross series. He's one to fear on the track and one to be respected off the track. Mother Tara Stewart said Gannon's new passion has already earned him plenty of new friends.

Racing buddies

"He has these racing buddies," she said. "They race each other real hard out there. And then they come off the track and they don't care if they beat each other or who wins. They just huddle together and start playing."

The on-track success has paid dividends for Gannon. He already has numerous sponsors, both from Southwest Oklahoma and from other parts of the nation. He also has boxes of trophies, plaques and certificates to recognize his accomplishments. The family living room is adorned with some of the most impressive trophies, including many for first-place finishes. Gannon likes the idea of taking over the living room with his winnings.

"It feels good to see them out," he said.

One would think with so much success in such a short amount of time that Gannon would be tearing up the practice track whenever he can get a moment's break from his studies. Not quite.

"There aren't really any tracks around here where he can go and practice," Tara Stewart said. "He doesn't really get to practice until the weekends when we get to the track for the race that day."

Toughest challenge to come

That doesn't mean he won't have plenty of time on his dirt bike. As of the end of April, Gannon was scheduled to compete for nine of the next 10 weekends. His mother said Gannon is "starting to slowly step up" his racing schedule, which could be considered an understatement, over the next two months. He won't just be competing against kids his age from the area. He'll be entering competitions in which he will face up to 64 students from Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Missouri, Arkansas and Colorado. His toughest challenge is yet to come.