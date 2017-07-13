7 officers to go on leave after shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police say seven officers will be placed on paid leave after the fatal shooting of a man who reportedly opened fire on the officers.

Officer Megan Morgan says the man died after being shot by police at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday inside a home in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police Capt. Bo Mathews told reporters at the scene that the seven officers will be placed on paid leave. None of the officers were hurt.

Police say the officers were attempting to arrest the man on a felony assault warrant and were allowed into the home by the owner. But authorities say the man opened fire and the officers returned fire.

Morgan says the shooting is under investigation and no further information will be released until Thursday.