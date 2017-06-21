5 vehicles in construction zone accident

A 63-year-old Altus motorcycle driver was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital Tuesday after a five-vehicle wreck in a construction zone south of Altus.

Anthony Carbone was admitted in serious condition, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. His was among four vehicles stopped by a flagman shortly before 11:45 a.m. in a construction zone on U.S. 283, 6 miles south of Altus, when a vehicle driven by Henry Vasquez, 28, failed to stop and collided with two four-wheeled vehicles and two bikes. Carbone was thrown about 11 feet. Another motorcycle driven by Phyllis Carbone was struck, but she was not injured. Clifton Wheatley, 56, Morrison, who was driving a vehicle, was treated at the Altus hospital and released. The driver and passenger of the fifth vehicle were uninjured.