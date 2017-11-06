4-H camp builds trust

ANADARKO A group of kids from four counties reconnected with nature last week as part of the Quad-County 4-H Summer Camp.

About 50 kids, ages 9-12, from Comanche, Caddo, Custer and Washita counties gathered at the Oakridge Camp near Anadarko for the three-day camp. Carol Hart, Comanche County 4-H educator, said the aim of the annual event was to help the kids learn more about 4-H, socialize and, perhaps most importantly, have fun while learning.

"We had educational workshops yesterday with a focus on team building and socialization," she said. "Today, they're rotating between several stations where they learn about different aspects of nature and the world around them."

Unlike in years past, in which the camp focused on science and STEM activities, this year's camp was more about reconnecting with nature. Hart said the camp still incorporated some STEM aspects, but she wanted the children to learn more about exploration, fitness and expression.

That focus could be clearly seen in the stations the kids rotated between throughout the day Wednesday. Ron Orf, fangmaster of the Apache Rattlesnake Festival, set up at one station with several live rattlesnakes. He gave the children an up-close look at the venomous snakes. Many were aghast. Some were curious. All cringed when he showed photos of the effects of a rattlesnake bite on a human.