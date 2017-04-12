3 Stooges leaving state government and you can buy them

Bargain hunters might want to add the State of Oklahoma to their list of potential purveyors of presents this holiday season.

The state has a virtual cornucopia of surplus items available for sale and not just in December, but throughout the year. Items currently being offered to highest bidders in an ongoing online auction range from a nifty little blue bench-seat couch to a unique Three Stooges decorative plate. There's also a batch of three kids' bikes for sale. As of Monday, the highest bid submitted for the bikes was $10.01, with the deadline for making bids Dec. 13. The highest bid submitted so far for the couch? $6. The highest for the Larry, Moe and Curly plate? $10.01 (but hurry, the deadline for staking a claim on it is Wednesday).

According to Shelley Zumwalt, director of public affairs in the state's Office of Management and Enterprise Services, wide-ranging surplus items also are sold during in-person auctions held periodically, most often at the OMES's main site at 2530 W. Reno in Oklahoma City. The next in-person auction is planned for Friday.

Zumwalt said items that are deemed surplus and sold come from various state or federal agencies. Some stuff has been surrendered or donated by citizens. Much of it is old or even obsolete, including things like old-style tape recorders and VCRs, and the state can't offer any guarantee or warranty against dents, dings or other imperfections.

"Potential bidders are strongly encouraged to view items in person prior to bidding," the state's website forewarns.