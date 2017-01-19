3 from Lone Wolf hurt in road collision

Three Lone Wolf residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 40 in Canadian County.

The accident occurred at 4 a.m. at Mile Marker 109 west of El Reno.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Mat Conway, a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle driven by John Wall, 44, of Mountainair, N.M. was disabled on the inside eastbound lane when it was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by John Stephons, 54, of Lone Wolf.

John Stephons was transported to an El Reno hospital, where he was treated and released with leg injuries. Two passengers in his vehicle were also transported to the the same hospital by ambulance including Loretta Stephons, 51, of Lone Wolf, who was treated and released with trunk injuries, along with a 13-year-old Lone Wolf girl, who was not injured.

Wall was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition with leg injuries.