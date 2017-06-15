3 inmates caught, 1 missing

DALE (AP) - Authorities say they've captured three of the four inmates who escaped from the Lincoln County jail earlier this week.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says inmates Jeremy Tyson Irvin and Trey Glenn Goodnight were caught early Wednesday near Dale, which is about 25 miles south of the jail from which they escaped early Monday.

Authorities say Irvin and Goodnight surrendered peacefully at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman tells The Oklahoman that a third inmate, Sonny Baker, was captured Wednesday near Carney.