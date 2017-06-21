26th annual SoonerCon to host actor, artists, speakers, writers

MIDWEST CITY - Pop culture fandom will be celebrated at the 26th annual SoonerCon.

The three-day event kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday at the Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers in Midwest City. Attendants can purchase single-day tickets or weekend-long memberships for varying prices. Aislinn Burrows, convention vice chair, said the convention will welcome everyone as long as they want to have fun.

"We have a little bit of something for everyone if you have a little bit of geek in you," she said.

More than 2,200 people attended last year's conference and Burrows expects that number to grow this year. Visitors can sit in at any number of panel discussions with celebrities, personalities and artists. Timothy Zahn, most famous for creating one of the most enduring "Star Wars" extended universe characters, Grand Admiral Thrawn, will be the literary guest of honor. Potter and sculptor Peri Chalifu will be the artistic guest of honor. Both will be speaking at panels and signing autographs on the show floor.

"We'll have panel discussions throughout the entire convention," Burrows said. "It's really fascinating to listen to the guests speak about their lives and different topics."

Among the most intriguing guests will be Victoria Price, the daughter of horror maestro Vincent Price. While her father made a career out of frightening people and portraying various characters of darkness in classics like "House of Wax" and "The Masque of Red Death," Price has made a career on the lecture circuit by focusing on positive wellness in life. Burrows said Price enjoys spending time with fans of her father's works, but also wants to show how much joy one can absorb in their lives. She also oversees the Vincent Price Art Museum and has a background in gourmet foods.

"It's interesting, because she's not really a horror fan," Burrows said. "She goes to conventions to meet (her father's) fandom and engage with them because people are so interested in his work, but she wants to focus on that power of positive thinking. She's well-rounded and has spent some time on the TED talk circuit conventions, so we're really excited about the opportunity to have her here."

SoonerCon will feature more than 104 guests. Each will attend all three days of the convention, and the panel discussions will cover a wide array of topics. Burrows said the speakers run the gamut of celebrities, technology industry experts, university professors and many others. Each will have something interesting to say, she said. For people who have never attended a convention before, she suggested Friday's "Conventioning 101" panel, which kicks off the show.

"It's sort of an overview of what's going on and helps people understand how to navigate the convention," she said. "In addition to that, we have a lot of different stuff, like a panel with a STEM focus that puts science back into science fiction, and that sort of thing."

There will be musical performances and magic shows on the floor throughout the weekend. Children will have plenty of activities to keep them occupied and amazed. Gamers can join in a wide selection of board games, pen and paper RPGs and other activities. Outside the convention center, more physical games, such as Nerf Wars and Muggle Quidditch, will continue during the weekend. There might even be a few surprises in store from Microsoft.

"The Microsoft Store will be coming out and demoing some of their products in our game room," Burrows said.

Each ticket will cover not only the day activities, but also the evening events, including a dance event Friday for younger participants. Burrows said people can expect pop and techno music. Others might be interested in the annual Saturday costume contest at 8 p.m. Burrows said there were will be multiple categories and age groups for those who would like to enter their unique cosplays and costumes.

"That's always a great time to come and see all the hard work people have put into their costumes," Burrows said. "There's some really nice ones each year."

The overall winner will receive a new sewing machine to continue expanding his or her costume aspirations.