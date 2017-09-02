2 men arrested for the death of a woman

OKLAHOMA CITY Two men suspected of wounding a homeless man and slaying a homeless woman in southeast Oklahoma City last year have been arrested.

Nineteen-year-old Anthony David and 23-year-old Ernesto Gonzalez were arrested on murder and robbery complaints.

Police say two homeless victims, 45-year-old Beth Ann Jordan and 57-year-old Alexander Irvin Paton, were allegedly shot after having nothing to give to two men demanding cash or valuables in October 2016.

Jordan was shot in the head and later died in the hospital. Paton was wounded.

KFOR-TV reports David and Gonzalez are being held at the Oklahoma County Jail.

It is unclear whether either of the suspects has an attorney.