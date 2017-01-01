2 injured in Caddo County single-vehicle accident

ANADARKO Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning near Anadarko in Caddo County.

The accident occurred at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 1320 and County Street 2680 about one mile north of Anadarko.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Rusty Russell, a 2003 Chevrolet Impala driven by Dava Y. Longhat, 29, of Anadarko, was traveling southbound on County Street 2608 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and departed the roadway to the left, striking a concrete bridge abutment. A passenger in the vehicle, Mickey Longhat, 31, of Anadarko, was pinned for approximately 25 minutes until he was freed by the Anadarko Fire Department.

Mickey Longhat was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in fair condition with arm and leg injuries. The driver, Dava Y. Longhat, was treated and released at the scene for a leg injury.