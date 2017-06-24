2 injured in accident in Greer County

BLAIR - Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident Thursday in Greer County.

The accident occurred at 10:22 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 1980 and County Road 1540 about 6 miles west of Blair.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmy Wallace, a pickup driven by John Travis, 39, of Mangum, was traveling westbound on County Road 1540 when it went off a curve in the roadway and overturned.

Travis was taken to the Altus hospital, where he was treated and released. A passenger in Travis' vehicle, Rebecca Core, 29, of Mangum, was also taken to the hospital, where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries. A second passenger in the vehicle, Jeffrey Perry, 36, of Mangum, was not injured.

Cause of the accident was ruled as driving too fast for the roadway.