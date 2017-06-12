2 earthquakes rattle northern Oklahoma

STILLWATER Two earthquakes, including one given a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 were recorded Monday in Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a quake struck just before 10:30 p.m. near Stillwater. A second shaker of preliminary magnitude 2.8 struck less than 30 minutes later in the same area.

No injuries or significant damage was reported.

Thousands of earthquakes have struck Oklahoma in recent years, many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers to close some injection wells and reduce volumes in others.